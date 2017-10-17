Local News
Fayetteville man charged with sexually assaulting Fort Bragg soldier
Posted 49 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting a female service member at Fort Bragg.
Federal officials said Damin Chase Marshall of Fayetteville was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault by force or threat.
Authorities said Marshall sexually assaulted the service member on the Fort Bragg Installation.
The case was investigated by the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.