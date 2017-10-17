You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting a female service member at Fort Bragg.

Federal officials said Damin Chase Marshall of Fayetteville was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault by force or threat.

Authorities said Marshall sexually assaulted the service member on the Fort Bragg Installation.

The case was investigated by the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command.