— A Fayetteville man was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of a 46-year-old man who died on Feb. 10.

Keyshawn Tyrone Matthews, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charles George Brown, who was shot in the 400 block of Hillsboro Street. Matthews, who was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, was jailed without bond.

Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help finding a 1997 to 2002 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition with a brush guard attached to the front.

Anyone with information about the vehicle should call Det. J. Figueroa at 910-273-0661 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.