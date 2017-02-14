Fayetteville man charged with murder of 46-year-old
Posted 11:55 a.m. today
N.C. — A Fayetteville man was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of a 46-year-old man who died on Feb. 10.
Keyshawn Tyrone Matthews, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charles George Brown, who was shot in the 400 block of Hillsboro Street. Matthews, who was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, was jailed without bond.
Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help finding a 1997 to 2002 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition with a brush guard attached to the front.
Anyone with information about the vehicle should call Det. J. Figueroa at 910-273-0661 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
