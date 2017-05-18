You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Chapel Hill police have arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with two indecent exposure cases reported in the last three weeks.

Ryan Markius Darrell Person, 25, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Authorities began investigating on April 30 after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a parking lot at 201 S. Estes Drive. The second incident was reported on May 8 in a parking lot at 1800 E. Franklin St.

Police say Person turned himself in and was being held in the Orange County jail under a $13,000 secured bond.