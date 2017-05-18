Local News
Fayetteville man charged in connection with 2 Chapel Hill indecent exposure cases
Posted 34 minutes ago
Updated 21 minutes ago
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Chapel Hill police have arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with two indecent exposure cases reported in the last three weeks.
Ryan Markius Darrell Person, 25, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.
Authorities began investigating on April 30 after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a parking lot at 201 S. Estes Drive. The second incident was reported on May 8 in a parking lot at 1800 E. Franklin St.
Police say Person turned himself in and was being held in the Orange County jail under a $13,000 secured bond.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.