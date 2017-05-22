Local News
Fayetteville man arrested for sex offense with child
Raeford, N.C. — A man was arrested on Friday and charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in February.
Officials in Hoke County arrested 16-year-old Deven Aiden Hollingsworth of Fayetteville after an investigation suggested that he had committed several sexual acts in Raeford.
Hollingsworth was charged with one count of first-degree statutory sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child. He is being held with a $45,000 unsecured bond.
