You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17RIS

— Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit have charged and arrested Derrick Womack, 41, in connection with a sexual assault investigation from Aug. 30, 2014.

Womack, of the 700 Block of Italy Street, has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape. Police said the suspect was not known to the victim at the time of the alleged incident.

Detectives recently received new information that assisted in solving this 2014 case.

Womack was already in custody at Cumberland County Detention Center on charges of breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen goods. Womack remains at Cumberland County Detention Center on a $55,000 secured bond.