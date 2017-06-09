Local News
Fayetteville man, 32, charged in rape reported Wednesday
Posted 36 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — A 32-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested Thursday and charged in a rape reported Wednesday.
Samuel Zachariah Lilly, of the 400 block of Crystal Circle, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and felony strangulation. Authorities say the victim in the case was an acquaintance of Lilly's.
Lilly was in the Cumberland County jail Friday being held without bond.
No other information about the case has been released.
