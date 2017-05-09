You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After almost four years on death row, the man convicted of killing a 5-year-old Fayetteville girl gets a chance Tuesday to have a new trial in the case.

Lawyers for Mario Andrette McNeill, 36, will argue to the state Supreme Court that his conviction and sentence should be thrown out because his original attorneys were incompetent for telling authorities where they could find the body of 5-year-old Shaniya Davis without first negotiating a plea deal or a recommendation for lenient sentencing.

The girl's body was found in a kudzu patch off N.C. Highway 87 near the Lee-Harnett county line on Nov. 16, 2009, six days after her mother, Antoinette Nicole Davis, reported her missing from their mobile home on Sleepy Hollow Drive in Fayetteville.

Investigators first picked up McNeill in the case after finding security video from a Sanford hotel that showed him with Shaniya, but he repeatedly told them that he didn't kill the girl, saying that her family had asked him to hand her off to somebody else at the hotel.

His attorneys later provided the location of Shaniya's body "in the mere hope that cooperation with police might ultimately help Mr. McNeill avoid a death sentence," his appellate lawyers wrote in a court brief, noting that doing so cost McNeill his only leverage in the case.

A Cumberland County jury convicted McNeill in May 2013 of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, sexual offense of a child, indecent liberties with a child, human trafficking and sexual servitude and handed down the first death sentence in the county in six years.

Authorities said Davis handed her daughter over to McNeill to settle a $200 debt. She is now serving a sentence of 17-21 years in prison after pleading guilty in October 2013 to second-degree murder, human trafficking, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sex offense, felony child abuse with prostitution, child abuse involving a sex act, sexual servitude, indecent liberties with a child and conspiracy to commit sex offense of a child.