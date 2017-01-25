You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man walking on Moore Street in Fayetteville was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday during a drive-by shooting.

Police said the man, who was not identified, was walking in the 500 block of Moore Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up next to him and began shooting. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Det. W. Lee at 910-973-3638 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.