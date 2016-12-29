You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Cumberland County Alcoholic Beverage Control filed a civil violation against a bar and two of its bartenders in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash on Nov. 16.

The civil violation is related to criminal charges filed against Rafael Rosado, 59, who consumed more than 24 drinks at the Cheers Too bar on Raeford Road, according to the ABC report. He left the bar and crashed into Bradley Oxendine, 28, on Perdue Drive. Oxendine died from his injuries.

Rosado now faces several charges, including death by motor vehicle.

Bill Belvin, the chief ABC officer for Cumberland County, said bartenders at businesses and people serving drinks at private parties should not be serving alcohol to get people drunk.

"We require responsible service, and that's basically why they have specific statuses and regulations that say that you cannot serve someone who is already intoxicated or who has gotten intoxicated there," Belvin said. "You have to have a point at which you cut off service to protect the public."

Rosado's blood-alcohol content was 0.23 when he left Cheers Too the night of the wreck. Under North Carolina law, a driver is considered impaired with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08.

According to the ABC, the business did not have any previous violations against it. Cheers Too could have its license taken away or could face thousands of dollars in fines.

According to Belvin, homeowners could face similar penalties if someone gets drunk at a private party and hurts someone after they leave.