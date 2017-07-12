You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The City of Fayetteville is asking residents to participate in a survey to help improve pedestrian options in the city.

T Fayetteville City Council set a goal in its 2017 plan to complete an approved "Pedestrian Master Plan" with the N.C. DOT Division of Pedestrian Transportation by the end of the year.

The city's consultant Stantec has been studying existing options for pedestrians and built the website and survey for the project.

The survey includes a map that residents can mark to indicate locations that need to improve pedestrian options.