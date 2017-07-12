Fayetteville asks residents to complete pedestrian survey
Posted 46 minutes ago
Updated 26 minutes ago
Cumberland County, N.C. — The City of Fayetteville is asking residents to participate in a survey to help improve pedestrian options in the city.
T Fayetteville City Council set a goal in its 2017 plan to complete an approved "Pedestrian Master Plan" with the N.C. DOT Division of Pedestrian Transportation by the end of the year.
The city's consultant Stantec has been studying existing options for pedestrians and built the website and survey for the project.
The survey includes a map that residents can mark to indicate locations that need to improve pedestrian options.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.