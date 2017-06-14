You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Knr

Celebrate Father's Day with these free and discounted offers and gift card deals including PDQ, Hooters, Carrabba’s, Outback Steakhouse, Papa John’s, Ruby Tuesday and many more!

Please share any other offers you find.

Hickory Tavern: Every Dad who dines with Hickory Tavern on Father’s Day, 6/18, will receive a $10 coupon for his next visit in July. They are also offering a Father’s Day meal including a 10 oz. Sirloin Steak, loaded baked potato, Tavern Salad, a Brownie Sundae and a soft drink for $26.50.

Hooters: Dads get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of a beverage and any 10 boneless or Original Hooters Style wings at participating Hooters locations across the U.S. on Sunday, June 18. See their website for more details.

PDQ: Dad’s can get a a free combo meal with the purchase of any kid’s meal or combo meal on June 18, 2017. See their website for more details.

Penn Station East Coast Subs: Buy a 6 inch or larger sub on June 18 and get a 6 inch sub for free with the coupon from their website. Coupon only valid on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at participating restaurants. Get the coupon here.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: From June 18 through June 24, Pilot Flying J is treating dads to one FREE cup of Pilot Coffee, any size. To get their free cup, dads can just display an online coupon available Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page at the time of purchase in-store. See their Facebook page for more details.

Gift Card Offers

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Get a $10 Bonus Card with every $50 spent in gift cards through 6/18/17. The $10 card is valid on your next visit through 7/21/17. See their website for more details.

Dollar General gift card offer: 5% off select gift cards including Applebees, Cabela’s, Chili’s through June 17, 2017 when you buy them at Dollar General.

O’Charley’s: Get two $5 Reward Cards when you buy $25 in gift cards through 6/18. See their website for more details.

Outback Steakhouse: Get a $10 Bonus card for every $50 in Outback gift cards you purchase through June 18. The bonus card is not redeemable at the time of qualified gift card purchase. It's valid on your next visit through 7/21/16. See their website for more details.

Papa John’s: Get a free Large 1-Topping Pizza when you buy $25 in Papa John’s e-Gift cards through 6/18/17. See their website for more details.

Pieology Pizzeria: Get a $5 Pieology Bonus Card when you purchase $25 in gift cards from a participating Pieology location. $5 card valid from 7/1 – 7/31/17. See their website for more details.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Get 25% off electronic gift cards from June 12 – 18 using promo code DAD17. See their website for more details.

Ruby Tuesday: Buy a $50 gift card for Dad online, get a free $15 Bonus Card in return through June 18. The Bonus Card is valid through 7/25/17. See their website for more details.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Dads who eat at Texas Steakhouse on Father’s Day get a certificate for a free entrée for their next visit (up to $15). See their Facebook page for more details.

Walgreens Gift card offer: $10 Walgreens gift card with purchase of 2 Bass Pro Shops, Fandango, Domino’s or Sears gift cards through June 17, 2017.

Rite Aid Gift Card Offers

These offers are valid through June 17, 2017.

Earn 1000 Plenti points when you buy $50 worth of Bass Pro Shops or Texas Roadhouse gift cards, Limit 2

Earn 1000 Plenti points when you buy $50 worth of Applebee’s or IHOP gift cards, Limit 2

Earn 1000 Plenti points when you buy $50 worth of Best Buy gift cards, Limit 2

Earn 500 Plenti points when you buy $25 worth of Kohl’s gift cards, Limit 2

Earn 500 Plenti points when you buy $25 worth of GameStop or Microsoft Xbox gift cards, Limit 2

Earn 500 Plenti points when you buy $25 worth of Nike or Regal gift cards, Limit 2