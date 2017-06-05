You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Dxg

Father's Day is June 18 this year, less than two weeks away. And that means it's time to start making plans to celebrate dad - if you haven't already.

Here are 12 Father's Day events across the Triangle.

Diapers, Drafts, and Dads Father's Day event is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., June 17, at the Diaper Bank of North Carolina in Durham. Tickets are $25 per family. The afternoon is a fundraiser for the bank, which collects and distributes diapers for needy families. There will be stout floats (for the adults) and root beer for the kids. Participants also will wrap up diapers for distribution later.

Father Knows Best is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., June 17, at Blue Jay Point County Park in north Raleigh. Learn about animal fathers and their various roles in nature as you make recycled Father's Day cards. Best for ages 5 and up with their adults. The cost is $1 per person.

An Ice Cream Happy Father's Day gathering is 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., June 15, at Lake Lynn Community Center in north Raleigh. The cost is $5 per person. There will be ice cream, games, crafts and photos in a photo booth. Call the community center at 919-870-2911 for details.

Daddy and Me Day is 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., June 18, at Crowder District Park in Apex. There will be nature-related games, along with refreshments. It's designed for all age. The cost is $1 per person.

A Father's Day Food Truck Rodeo is noon to 4 p.m., June 18, at Durham Central Park in downtown Durham. There will be lots of food trucks, live music and more.

Dad's Day Vroom Vroom is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 17 and June 18, at Marbles Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh. All day, kids and dads can experiment with rubberband cars and other car-related activities. In the morning, catch a documentary with dad. And, in the afternoon, take in Cars 3 in 2D at Marbles' IMAX theater. Don't forget: Marbles has discounted the ticket prices for movies at its theater this summer.

Carolina Mudcats will celebrate dad with a special pre-game catch on the field before their 2 p.m., June 18, game at Five County Stadium in Zebulon.

The Carolina Courage, professional women's soccer team, will have a 7:30 p.m., June 17, game at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. I've been to one of these games so far this season. For soccer lovers, these are a lot of fun.

And the Holly Springs Salamanders, part of the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate summer baseball league that features college players from across the country, will host a 5:40 p.m., June 18, game in Holly Springs. Kids will get to run the bases. Some ticket information: Kids 3 and under are free (as long as they are sitting on an adult's lap). Also, tickets are $1 off for military with identification, seniors age 65 and up and kids ages 4 to 12.

Downtown Wake Forest hosts its Charity Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 17. Admission is free.

The Peak City Pig Fest is June 16 and June 17 in Apex. The free family friendly BBQ festival offers live music, a beer garden, a kids area, pig races and, of course, lots of food and BBQ.

And, finally, there's the Man Expo, which takes place June 17 and June 18 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The event claims to be the "Triangle's largest Man Cave" with electronics, automotive, travel, gaming, fitness, craft beer, sports, hunting, fishing and more. Tickets are $10 to $15.