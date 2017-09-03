You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The father of a teenager hit by a car in the Brier Creek community on Saturday is making a plea for justice as details surrounding the hit-and-run crash remain limited.

Edward Rodriguez said that he has not left his son’s side since the crash happened and, as authorities have released very few details concerning the driver, he’s relying on someone who knows something to do the right thing and come forward.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Brier Creek Parkway and Brier Leaf Lane. The only information released by officers following the crash was that the victim had been transported to Duke Hospital and his condition was unknown.

Rodriguez on Sunday said the victim is his son, 17-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez, who is a junior at Leesville High School and a participant of the Capital City Young Marines.

Edward Rodriguez said his son was walking the family dog when a driver hit him and kept going.

"It's very scary, especially when someone would actually hit a child and just leave and act like nothing ever happened and just live a life of, I mean, how could you live with yourself like that," Edward Rodriguez said.

Jonathan Rodriguez sustained a head injury and had to undergo three cat scans, according to his father.

Edward Rodriguez said he is convinced somebody has information and, if not, he hopes the incident weighs heavily on the driver, to the point where he or she decides to come forward.

“He can’t feel right about what he did, not only because it’s a child who was in the Capital City Young Marines. He’s a productive kid, he helps the community. He does a lot of good things, so someone knows something and is not saying anything, so they have to live with that,” Edward Rodriguez said. “I don’t know. I would call them subhuman.”

WRAL News reached out to Raleigh police to get a detailed description of the car involved in the crash, but did not receive a response.