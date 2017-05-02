You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Red Springs man was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday in connection with a crash last summer that killed his daughter.

Jabar Edward Gillespie, 29, of 951 S. Old Wire Road, was being held without bond in the Hoke County jail after his arrest in Charlotte.

Gillespie was driving on Hilltop Road in Hoke County in the early hours of Aug. 4 when he lost control of his car, ran off the side of the road and hit a tree, according to a State Highway Patrol report.

Jahiyah Buie died the following day, authorities said.

Gillespie was driving 70 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to the Highway Patrol, and Hoke County authorities said they later determined alcohol was a factor in the crash.