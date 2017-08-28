You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 24-year-old Sanford man was killed early Sunday when his vehicle slammed into a tree in a woodline off N.C. 87, about 1½ miles south of Sanford.

According to The Fayetteville Observer, Dillon Meyers, of Big Branch Road, probably died on impact. Authorities did not receive the call until after 9 a.m. Sunday, said Trooper C.T. Black.

“I’m thinking it happened at 1 or 2 in the morning,” Black said. “Someone rode past and found the vehicle.” Meyers was headed southbound on N.C. 87 when his vehicle crossed the center lane over into the northbound lanes, Black said. The vehicle then crossed back over all four lanes before running off the right side of the highway.

Meyers was the only occupant in the vehicle. No other cars were involved in the crash.