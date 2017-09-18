Traffic
Fatal crash closes NC Highway 50 in Johnston County
Newton Grove, N.C. — N.C. Highway 50 was closed in both directions Monday afternoon as the result of a fatal crash.
The incident happened just before 4 p.m., and N.C. 50 is expected to remain closed between Reedy Prong Church Road and Goodwin Lake Road until about 9 p.m.
Authorities said a woman drove off Reedy Prong Church Road, over-corrected and went into a ditch on the right side of the road.
Authorities did not release the identity of the driver.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
