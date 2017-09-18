You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— N.C. Highway 50 was closed in both directions Monday afternoon as the result of a fatal crash.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m., and N.C. 50 is expected to remain closed between Reedy Prong Church Road and Goodwin Lake Road until about 9 p.m.

Authorities said a woman drove off Reedy Prong Church Road, over-corrected and went into a ditch on the right side of the road.

Authorities did not release the identity of the driver.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.