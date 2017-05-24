You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18ACg

Security changes as a result of the Manchester bombing began Wednesday night at the PNC Arena as the venue used bomb-sniffing dogs before, during and after the show for the first time.

Long before the lights went up on stage, the dogs came out, making passes in and around the PNC Arena ahead of the Chainsmokers concert.

The added security was a reminder of what happened 3,700 miles away when a bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert killed nearly two dozen people.

Autumn Williams said the Manchester attack crossed her mind before coming to the Wednesday night concert in Raleigh.

“We were kind of nervous about coming in case anything were to happen,” Williams said.

The Manchester attack moved officials at the PNC Arena to add more police officers, cameras, and metal detectors in addition to the bomb-sniffing dog teams.

“I think we are in good hands here,” Williams said.

The attack prompted changes that had initially been planned for later in the year to be implemented immediately.

“We’ve talked about it for a long time that you hope a venue will never be hit,” said PNC Arena President Don Waddell.

The added security was a comforting sight for fans, but attendee Rick Yin said he thinks Raleigh is a less likely target and was focused on enjoying the show.

“I think Raleigh is kind of safer, the area in general,” Yin said.

No major incidents were reported at Wednesday night’s show.