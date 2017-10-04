You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The family of a 2-year-old girl who drowned in a backyard pool says the world needs to know she wasn't just a victim.

Family members found Amber Faye unresponsive last Thursday in a pool at a Spring Lake home. Authorities said Monday that she had died.

Amber was being watched by her grandmother at a home on Lee Street when she was found face-down in the pool, police said.

Elred Crocker, the child's grandfather, said he is heartbroken.

"Everybody sees that picture of the pool in the backyard, but nobody has seen how cute this young angel is," Crocker said.

Amber was staying with her dad and grandmother in Spring Lake for a couple of days.

"Somehow, that gate was unlocked," Crocker said. "The lock was lying on the ground."

"I call her God's little soldier because, to be here two years and to make the impact she made, that's divine," he said.

Spring Lake Police Chief Troy McDuffie says he does not expect criminal charges, but he did refer the case to the Department of Social Services.

"You don't get to hear ‘Mommy.’ You don't get to hear nothing," Amber’s mother, Bryanna Crocker, said. "You don't get to see your baby dancing around the house like she used to."

"I have to keep going for Amber," Eldred Crocker said.

The family has started a GoFundMe account because they say they are struggling with funeral expenses.