— The Gray family moved to Texas from Raleigh about six years ago.

Rod and Amy, from Henderson and Four Oaks, respectively, and their two children were forced to evacuate their Cypress, Texas, home due to flooding, but before they even knew what was left of their house, they signed up to help others.

"You would literally just sit in your hotel room and watch the news, or get out and do something and just kind of take your mind off, figure out a way to help other people," said Amy Gray.

The Grays volunteered to help flood victims at the Community of Faith Church in Cypress.

"When you serve others, it does take attention off of our problems and our issues which we have," Rod Gray said.

Pastor Mark Shook says the church stepped in to help when the Red Cross was unable to get to their area.

"We were waiting on them to get to us, and finally we found out from them they were totally overwhelmed, and they said, ‘Go ahead and start, and we'll try to get to you when we can,’" he said.

"We know that faith-based people are the ones who are going to make a difference here in Houston over the long-haul. We've already seen that."

On Wednesday, the family was finally able to return to see their home.

"Just crossing the street to get to our house, it was waist-deep water," said Rod Gray.

He said part of the fear was not knowing what they would walk in to.

"Obviously, having water in your home is not a good thing, but it could be so much worse," he said.

The flood destroyed floors, baseboards and carpets. And even though they don't have flood insurance, the couple believes the house is fixable.

"We're all safe, and we're healthy. It can be rebuilt and everything, but its still hard," Amy Gray said.

Friends of the Grays in Henderson have started a GoFundMe page to help them with repairs. Rod Gray said he is overwhelmed by their kindness.