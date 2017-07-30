You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18hT5

— The bodies of two teenagers were pulled from the Cape Fear River near Erwin on Sunday night, and officials are trying to figure out why they drowned.

The Harnett County Fire Department and EMS responded to Cape Fear River Park on N.C. Highway 217 at about 6:45 p.m. and the bodies were pulled from the water at about 9 p.m.

Authorities identified the teens as Donovan Sutton, 15, and Steven McNeil, 16.

Authorities said the boys had been swimming with two friends when they decided to swim across the river. The two friends swam ahead and noticed Sutton and McNeil were struggling, so they went back but were pulled under when Sutton and McNeil began to panic.

The two friends were able to escape the water and call for help, authorities said.

Sheriff Wayne Coats said the area is very popular for swimming.

"I ask that you pray for these young men and their families. It's tough anytime you lose anybody, but two young men that were just in the prime of their life, it's just a tragedy," Coats said.

Family members told authorities that Sutton and McNeil were best friends.

Authorities are still trying to determine what went wrong in the water. Coats said he did not know the extent of the teens' swimming abilities, but the water is calm and anywhere from 6 feet to 10 feet deep where they were swimming.