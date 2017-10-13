You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Flags were lowered to half-staff Friday to honor two state prison workers who were killed the day before during a violent inmate escape attempt at an Elizabeth City jail in which several other correctional employees were hurt.

Family and friends were mourning the loss of correctional officer Justin Smith, 35, who had worked at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute since 2012, and correction enterprises manager Veronica Darden, 50, who had worked at the prison for 10 years. Three other prison employees remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition and seven other employees were treated at local hospitals and released, authorities have said. Officials have said four inmates were hurt during the incident.

A fire broke out at the Correction Enterprises sewing plant inside prison walls around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials at the Department of Public Safety. The fire was extinguished about 5 p.m. and the incident was brought under control about 20 minutes later, authorities have said. How the fire started remained under investigation Friday. Officials have not publicly disclosed how the two correctional workers were killed.

The prison near the northeast North Carolina coast was said to be home to 725 male inmates in both high-security and minimum-custody buildings. The sewing plant makes safety vests and embroidered items.

Gov. Roy Cooper expressed his condolences in a written statement.

"Those who work in our prisons do a difficult and demanding job that is critical to our safety. We're grateful to these fallen prison employees for their service, and we offer our condolences to their families, friends, coworkers and community on this tragic loss," Cooper's statement said.

In a Facebook post made on April 28, Darden shared that being a corrections employee was a dangerous profession.

"Things can pop off in a millisecond," she wrote. "This is serious business."

The incident remained under investigation by the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Department and the State Bureau of Investigation. The mood was said to be very somber inside the facility on Friday. Darden is survived by a husband and two daughters. She was known as "Miss Ronnie" and many of her co-workers, friends and family posted condolences on her Facebook page.

Smith relocated to North Carolina from New York City and he provided security for the sewing plant.