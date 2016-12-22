You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16f1r

— Durham police on Thursday night were investigating a deadly shooting at the New Haven apartment complex near the intersection of Cherry Creek Drive and Longmont Drive.

Durham police said officers responded to a report of shots being heard just before 5 p.m. and found a man lying near the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release any information about a motive behind the shooting or the identity of the victim.

Family members at the scene told WRAL News the victim was 37-year-old Jerod Long. They said he is the cousin of Frank Nathaniel Clark, who was shot and killed by police during an incident in the McDougald Terrace community days before Thanksgiving.

For grieving family members, a second shooting in a little more than four weeks and during the holidays is almost unbearable.

"It's sad. It's just got to stop. I don't know where it's going to end, but it's got to stop," said Long's uncle, Ronald Long.

Relatives said they were still struggling to cope with the loss of Clark when they learned Jerod Long had been killed.

"It's just so sad, man," said Ronald Long. "We just need to be in prayer, man. It's a quiet community. I've been through here all the time, come through here all the time with my job. For them to witness something like this, man it's a tragedy."

Relatives said that Jerod Long was out walking his dog when he was shot and killed. They said he had just finished putting together a holiday toy for his son.

Residents at the New Haven apartment complex were shocked by what happened and the heavy police presence in their neighborhood.

"It's normally a quiet neighborhood. Never really see anyone walking around except for people walking their dogs," said resident Willie Brown.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Officers were searching for the suspected shooter Thursday evening. One neighbor told WRAL News that she saw the suspected shooter and shared that information with investigators on the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.