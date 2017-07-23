You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18dvk

— A family was displaced on Sunday when their home was destroyed in a fire.

Firefighters with the Raleigh Fire Department responded to the home at 4806 Kitledge Drive around 8 a.m. According to the division chief, the fire was fully involved once officials arrived.

Officials said the home is a total loss, and two cars near the house were severely damaged.

No residents or firefighters were hurt in the fire, but two adults and three children were forced to leave their home. The Red Cross is assisting them with temporary living conditions.

Two dogs died in the fire.

Officials said the fire took 25 minutes to extinguish. The homes beside the house on fire also sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.