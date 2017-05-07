You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Residents along the Neuse River, who have seen the water rise without receding over the past few weeks, are worrying about what’s in store for the week ahead.

Residents in the River Bend neighborhood are still dealing with flooding as streets remain underwater.

A similar situation exists a few miles away in the River Landing neighborhood, where backyards are flooded.

The flooding is the result of an effort by the Army Corp of Engineers to lower water levels at Falls Lake after rain raised water levels by more than 10 feet. Last week, water was being released at about 3,000 cubic feet per second and was later increased to about 6,000 cubic feet per second.

Those who have lived in the area for years said it’s a situation they have come to expect.

“We know 3,000 puts some water in our backyard. Five thousand, we can still let the dogs out. Six thousand, backyard’s gone, we’re walking our dogs out front,” said River Landing resident Pat Behrle.

Neighbors down the river are watching and waiting to see what will happen with the weather this week, with several chances for rain in the forecast.

Residents said the Army Corp of Engineers has been open with neighborhoods, explaining what they’re doing and why, but it doesn’t lessen the inconvenience for homeowners.