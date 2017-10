You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19MrN

— Facebook is down - at least according to a website that detects outages.

According to downdetector.com there was a spike in outage reports shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A reason for the outage was not immediately known. No time frame was given as to when the site would be functional again.