Published: 2017-07-17 05:25:00
Updated: 2017-07-17 13:23:12
Posted 5:25 a.m. today
Updated 1:23 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Milder, cooler temperatures will relieve the Triangle on Monday, but the pleasant temperatures will be short-lived.
According to WRAL's chief meteorologist Greg Fishel, widely scattered showers or storms are likely anytime Monday, with chances around around 20 or 30 percent in the afternoon. The chance for storms and rain will be highest south and east of the Triangle.
"Tonight, as we lose the heat of the day, we'll start to see the storms diminishing," said Fishel. "As we head into Tuesday we will see more rain and thunderstorms," said Fishel.
Highs on Monday will be more pleasant, in the mid 80s, than days prior, but the heat returns on Tuesday as highs reenter the mid 90s. The chance for showers remains through Tuesday as well as a stationary frontal boundary lingers by the coast.
Things will change as the weekend approaches, though, as temperatures approach near record highs. The forecast temperature for Friday is 99 degrees, which is just a few degrees shy of the record high temperature of 102 degrees, set in 2011.
Jason Merrill Jul 17, 2:06 p.m.
Is it December, January, February yet? Give me a foot of snow and 20 degrees over this heat and humidity.