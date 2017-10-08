You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Nate was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday, and, although it is weakening, the system is expected to bring some heavy rain to much of North Carolina.

The tropical storm was weakening Sunday after it hit Mississippi as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 85 mph. According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, Nate will move quickly through Alabama and Tennessee Sunday afternoon, bringing some impact to North Carolina's mountains overnight and early Monday.

"The mountains are going to see the worst of Nate," said Gardner. "In the Triangle, we'll see the most rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but totals shouldn't get much above 1 inch." Western portions of the state where the rain will be heavier are at risk for flooding.

Gardner said parts of the viewing area will see rain on Sunday, with the bulk of the activity moving out by Thursday or Friday. Sunday and the work week will be hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 80s and heat indexes in the 90s.

According to Gardner, temperatures should drop back down into the 70s by the weekend.