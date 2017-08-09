You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Cooler-than-normal temperatures will return to the Triangle on Wednesday along with a much smaller chance for storms and rain than the days prior.

Highs will be even cooler than they were on Tuesday, in the low to mid-80s, which is unseasonably cool for August, according to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

There will be some clouds in the Triangle that could produce rain, but showers are more likely south and east of Raleigh. "The forecast is a tough call, as it appears there should be a definitive line of who sees sunshine and who sees rain," said Gardner.

"It appears that from the Fayetteville area and to the south may maintain a mostly cloudy sky with the chance for some rain showers. This forecast has high bust potential if the clouds tend to clear more than what we are thinking."

According to Gardner, most of the sprinkles in Raleigh Wednesday morning are "leftover from Tuesday" and should dissipate fairly quickly, leaving behind a cool, sunny afternoon.

Counties south of Raleigh could continue to see light rain on Wednesday afternoon along with muggier, summer temperatures.

What we should be concerned about, Gardner said, is visibility. "As skies clear, we see everything cool down rather quickly, and we have the potential for heavy fog," she said.

Overall, Wednesday afternoon should be beautiful with those mostly clear skies and milder temperatures that meteorologists are comparing to fall.

Temperatures on Thursday will mimic Wednesday's, but a chance for showers and storms returns again in the afternoon. According to Gardner, scattered storms are likely for the weekend, too.