You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1814J

— Chilly temperatures in the low 50s early Sunday morning will gradually thaw into a beautiful, mild day, according to WRAL meteorologist Nate Johnson.

The day will warm slowly, reaching temperatures in the low to mid 60s by lunchtime and barely breaking into the low 70s by late afternoon.

"You'll need a jacket Sunday morning, but you'll be able to shed it by the afternoon," said Johnson.

"Expect a high in the low 70s."

According to Johnson, the day will be sunny, clear and bright, perfect for outdoor activities like the Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo, a Durham Greek Festival and a local market in downtown Cary. Rain is not a threat.

Sunday evening will become chilly again, with temperatures dropping back into the 50s overnight.

Monday will mimic Sunday with cool, mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine to greet the work week.