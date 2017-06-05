You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The start of the work week will be cloudy and warm, and storms and rain will become more likely as the day continues.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, there will be more clouds than sun on Monday, and bands of showers and storms will be patchy.

Rain will be possible at any point on Monday, but the chance for storms increases after midday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

An isolated storms or two could become severe with locally damaging winds, hail and heavy rain," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "Tornadoes are less likely, though they can't entirely be ruled out, mainly from around the Triangle area north."

Highs will be in the low 80s for much of the day, and temperatures will drop only into the 70s overnight as the rain promises to persist.

Tuesday will be similarly warm and stormy. "Tomorrow won't be as bad as Monday, but there's still a good chance for storms," said Gardner.

Sunnier skies should emerge by Wednesday, but the chance for some storms and rain will continue to pop up throughout the week.