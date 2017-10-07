You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— President Donald Trump was in North Carolina for the first time as president Saturday evening.

Trump’s plane landed at about 6:30 p.m. in Greensboro before he headed to a high dollar fundraising dinner.

The golf course neighborhood in Greensboro was full of excitement over the prospect of playing host to the President of the United States.

“The whole neighborhood is abuzz. It’s quite an event,” said Trump supporter Jack Rielly. “If President Obama were here, I’d be equally excited. I think it’s great for the city. Very exciting.”

Trump will visit the home of big-time Republican donor Louis DeJoy and his wife, Aldona Wos, who is vice chair of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships. The minimum price to attend the event was $2,700.

“It’s a little bit exciting. There are a lot of police cars here and a lot of activity,” said resident Trisha Edwards. "I think it's exciting for him to be here and we're always interested in what the president has to say."

Some of that activity included protestors, who came bearing signs. As the president drives in, they hope to show him they do not welcome him in their neighborhood.