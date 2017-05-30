You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A former North Carolina election worker has been indicted after being accused of altering voter registrations.

The State Bureau of Elections said in a news release on Tuesday that says 41-year-old Joy Yvette Wilkerson of Henderson faces charges of unlawful voter registration and unlawful altering of voter registrations. Wilkerson was indicted by a Granville County grand jury on Tuesday.

The elections board said that in late 2015, Wilkerson was hired through a temporary staffing agency to work at the Granville County Board of Elections in preparation for the 2016 presidential election.

In June 2016, county elections director Tonya Burnette found in a review that voter registration records were changed without authorization. Burnette told the elections board, which investigated the matter and sent a full report to the district attorney's office.