— The leading edge of a disturbance that moved across Tennessee early Tuesday will likely reach central North Carolina in time to delay or ground holiday fireworks displays.

As the storms move east, they are picking up speed, which will put them in the central part of the state around 9 or 10 p.m.

"As we get closer and closer to this evening, it looks more and more likely that the timing is going to be terrible on this," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "Earlier this morning, it looked like it was going to be moving a little more slowly.

"It looks like it's speeding up a little bit."

The Works show in downtown Raleigh are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.

"(We're) hoping that there will be just a few breaks and a few holes and we'll get the fireworks off in Raleigh and Durham, and anywhere else in our viewing area showing fireworks, without too much trouble," Gardner said.