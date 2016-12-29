You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A quick-moving band of rain swept through the Triangle on Thursday morning ahead of a cold front in the evening that will bring temperatures down below freezing.

The storms, which were heavy in some spots, wet roads around Raleigh before the morning commute. But the clouds moved out quickly, and skies will begin to clear up in the afternoon before the cold moves in.

"We won't feel the bulk of the cold air until tonight and tomorrow," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "So, temperatures will be on the mild side (today). This cold air will drag its heels just a little bit, but it is coming."

Friday morning temperatures will start around 30 degrees and will only climb to the mid-40s throughout the afternoon. A blustery wind chill will make it feel even colder, though.

"Just be prepared for a very winter-like day tomorrow," Gardner said. "We'll see some sunshine, but it's going to be cold."