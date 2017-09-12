  • Closings

Ethiopian restaurant in Mission Valley vandalized

Posted 8:57 a.m. today

Credit: Cristel Gutschenritter Orrand on Facebook

Raleigh, N.C.Abyssinia, an Ethiopian restaurant located in the Mission Valley shopping center, was vandalized early Sunday, according to police reports.

Officers said the front window of the restaurant, located at 2109 Avent Ferry Road, was broken between 4 and 6 a.m., causing about $500 worth of damages.

A photo of the damage on Facebook showed trash and food scattered on the sidewalk and parking lot. According to officials, no one was in the restaurant at the time of the incident.

The restaurant has not released a statement about the incident.

