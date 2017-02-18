You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Recent immigration policy changes are sparking questions in some communities about how to move forward, so students, educators and members of the public gathered at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Saturday for a panel discussion to open up the conversation.

“I think the goal is to get people involved interested in what’s going on with immigration, both at the state level and at the national level,” said immigration attorney and panelist Raul Pinto. “We hope that people are starting to be energized and engaged to how we fight those policies and how we try to push back.”

Most who attended Saturday’s discussion said they came to get a better understanding of what’s happening, including Beverly Koester, who has been an ESL teacher for the past eight years.

“I began to realize that some people were not documented and were worried about driving and all these kinds of things, so I’m still in the process of trying to get more informed,” she said.

Melissa Simmermeyer, who is also an educator, said she’s especially concerned about the misinformation that has been circulating.

“I’m also really worried that people don’t know what’s going on with immigrants and refugees and there are a lot of assumptions that are happening,” Simmermeyer said.

Though many feel like they are still working to navigate their way through the brush, they said they are glad to be getting involved.

“It is really a very, very difficult time, but the only way to go is forward and try to do what we can,” said Koester.

The second part of the panel discussion addressed refugee policies.