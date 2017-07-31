You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Deliberations in the Eric Campbell murder trial were delayed indefinitely on Monday after one juror was in a car accident.

Courtroom officials said the woman was injured in a wreck on Saturday and needed to attend an orthopedist appointment on Monday.

Court will be on hold until she is well enough to return, officials said.

According to Superior Court Judge Henry Hight, the juror will be fine, but there is no estimate on when she will return to the courtroom.

The injured juror is the same one who asked to be dismissed on Friday "due to being unable to properly evaluate the case," officials said.

Campbell, 24, of Alvin, Texas, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree arson, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, identity theft and two counts of cruelty to animals in the Dec. 31, 2014, deaths of Jerome Faulkner, 73, and his wife, Dora Faulkner, 62.

If Campbell is convicted of first-degree murder, he could face the death penalty.

Jurors have deliberated for more than four hours since Thursday without reaching any verdicts.​