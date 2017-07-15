You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18a9x

— The Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina celebrated the ordination of its new bishop Saturday at Duke Chapel in Durham.

Samuel Rodman was elected bishop in March. He succeeds Michael Curry, who's now the presiding bishop of the entire Episcopal Church.

The Epicopal Diocese of North Carolina has more than 49,000 members and 117 congregations.

A long procession of deacons, robed in white, flowed down the aisle. The ceremony was formal, but also celebrated North Carolina's culture.

The Right Reverend Gayle Harris, of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts, gave her sermon a Southern glow.

"You have a beautiful wooded countrysides, you have mountains, you have Nascar," Harris said. "And you have the best barbecue in the world."

Harris sang the praises of her former colleague, Samuel Rodman, saying he gives his all to everyone he meets.

"It isn't just that he takes the time to listen for a few minutes or to give them a dollar to two to get them on their way," Harris said. 'No, Sam sits and talks — eye to eye, heart to heart."

Reverend Rodman is now Bishop Rodman, consecrated as the new leader of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina.

"Someone asked me this week if I would be a different person after today, and I said 'No, I'll be the same person, just with a bigger hat," Rodman said

"It is that grateful heart that is the heart I offer to you — the people of North Carolina."