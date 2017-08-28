Out & About

Wide Open Bluegrass

Wide Open Bluegrass
Categories: Restaurants & Bars, Music, Attractions, Community, Free
Featuring a free street festival and ticketed concerts at Red Hat Amphitheater, this event has something for everyone.

Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival

The bluegrass tide spills over into downtown Raleigh as more than 100 bands perform on 7 stages along Fayetteville Street. Performers include a broad mix of local, national, and international talent. The dance tentwill feature clogging performances, participatory square dances, and late-night open dancing Friday and Saturday nights. And don’t miss the Youth Music Stage - situated on the outdoor plaza at the Convention Center. Artist lineup is subject to change.

Red Hat Main Stage

This year's main stage performers include Steep Canyon Rangers with Steve Martin.

Click here for the full schedule of events

Upcoming Places

Red Hat Amphitheater
Sat, Sep 30 at 11am-10pm
Fayetteville Street
Sat, Sep 30 at 12pm-11pm

