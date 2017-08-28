You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Wide Open Bluegrass

Featuring a free street festival and ticketed concerts at Red Hat Amphitheater, this event has something for everyone.

Wide Open Bluegrass Street Festival

The bluegrass tide spills over into downtown Raleigh as more than 100 bands perform on 7 stages along Fayetteville Street. Performers include a broad mix of local, national, and international talent. The dance tentwill feature clogging performances, participatory square dances, and late-night open dancing Friday and Saturday nights. And don’t miss the Youth Music Stage - situated on the outdoor plaza at the Convention Center. Artist lineup is subject to change.

Red Hat Main Stage

This year's main stage performers include Steep Canyon Rangers with Steve Martin.

