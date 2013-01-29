Super Bowl party recipes
Looking for some grub to make for your Super Bowl party? Here are a few to try.
Super Bowl recipe: Buffalo chicken dip
It's almost time for the big game! What is on your Super Bowl menu? Here's my menu including my favorite buffalo chicken dip recipe and a slight variation from the traditional Super Bowl fare.
Recipe: Spice up your Super Bowl with flavored wings and dips
Try these chicken wing and dipping sauces at your Super Bowl party.
Super Bowl recipe: Sweet and sour meatballs
Try these four-ingredient meatballs at your Super Bowl party.
Recipe: Slow cooker bean chili
My family's favorite dishes are soups, stews and sauces, including this bean chili, which is really filling and very affordable. It's yummy on its own or over rice or pasta.
Recipe: Slow cooker BBQ beef
This one is super simple - just chop, dump and cook. It's yummy on a sandwich or over mashed potatoes or rice.
Recipe: Apple nachos
Try this recipe for apple nachos, a wholesome, filling and fun snack that's full of nutrients.
Preparation is key for making Super Bowl feast unforgettable
Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse talks with WRAL about how to make Super Bowl food perfect while also allowing time to hang and out and watch the big game.