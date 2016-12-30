You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A new year brings new trails to the Eno River State Park, trails that help connect the statewide hike known as the Mountains to Sea Trail. A 1.9-acre easement, secured by the Eno River Association, will help complete the trail through the state park.

"It's a happy new year for the Eno River Association and everyone who lives around here, I think," said Robin Jacobs, executive director of the Eno River Association.

Hikers will soon have access to trails that they didn't have before. The new section will connect the Pleasant Green access area with the Few’s Ford access at Cole Mill Road.

"It's going to cross the river and continue up that side of the river, through the park, past the park headquarters and on to Hillsborough," Jacobs said.

"My hope is that it will help people get outdoors and connect with nature, with the earth and be inspired to want to make this happen over and over again."

There are still some pretty big gaps in the Mountains to Sea off-road path, but this addition fills in 4 miles smack dab in the middle of the state.

Hiker Dustin Huber, who said he visits Eno River State Park every couple of weeks, will soon have more to explore.

"It's so important for me to be able to get away from the city a little bit, just have the mind-clearing nature around you," he said.

Nate Mott also enjoys his hikes, and he sees the long-term benefit of conserving land for public use.

"I think it's important to have land set aside with no development on it so nature can be preserved to some extent," he said.

"If the park wasn't here, there would be houses, condominiums, beautiful river views from people's living rooms, and no one else would get to enjoy it," Jacobs said.

He'd like to see each new trail inspire people to fund more public land.

This easement was purchased with money from Duke Energy and Great Outdoor Provision Company. The Eno River Association is still in need of funding to help complete building the project.