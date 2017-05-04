You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1808y

— The death of an Enloe High School student has sparked an ongoing debate about this year's graduation ceremony.

Rachel Rosoff was electrocuted when she fell into Heritage Point Pool last year while working as as a lifeguard. She dipped her hand in the pool to check for chemicals, was shocked and drowned.

Her family wants the school to recognize her during the June commencement ceremony. But school leaders don't plan to, citing a school policy.

According to family and friends, 17-year-old Rosoff participated in theater and dreamed of writing for Saturday Night Live.

"I met Rachel my sophomore year, and we instantly became best friends," Alissa Brasington said.

Brasington, other friends and family thought the school would offer some type of acknowledgement during graduation.

But the school isn't planning any recognition for Rosoff, much to the disappointment of family, friends and some parents with students at Enloe.

"She has a lot of friends here, I'm sure," said Enloe parent Meisha Matthews. "I'm sure she has a lot of people her who love her, and I think it would mean a lot to them."

Rachel's sister started an online petition that currently lists more than 800 signatures. The petition was sent to Wake County school leaders.

"Psychologists do not promote activities like this because it triggers sadness in surviving classmates," a spokesperson for Wake County Schools said in a statement.

Rosoff's best friend Brasington does not agree.

"I think we are old enough to be okay and understand what is going on," Brasington said. "I think we'll be okay if they mention her. It will actually be better than if they don't mention her."

The family said they hope for a moment of silence or a mention of her name and her accomplishments.

Enloe High School graduation is scheduled for June 14.