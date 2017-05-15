You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Wake County school officials have softened their stance on memorializing students, allowing Enloe High School to recognize during its graduation ceremony next month a student who died last fall.

Rachel Rosoff was shocked by an electrical current and then drowned in the swimming pool at the Heritage Point neighborhood, where she worked as as a lifeguard.

Rosoff, 17, would have graduated with her Enloe High classmates on June 14, and her family and friends wanted some sort of acknowledgement of her during the ceremony. When they learned that school policy prevented that, they started an online petition to press the issue.

Wake County Public School System officials explained the policy by stating, "Psychologists do not promote activities like this because it triggers sadness in surviving classmates."

But officials said Monday that they would allow Rosoff to be recognized during Enloe High's graduation.

"We appreciate the willingness of Rachel Rosoff's family to resolve the question of Rachel's recognition during a painful and difficult time for all who knew her. We would also like to thank Enloe Principal Will Chavis for his quiet and persistent efforts to help us reach an agreement," district spokeswoman Lisa Luten said in a statement.

A moment of silence will be held during graduation in memory of Rachel Rosoff, and a vase with a rose will be placed on stage in her honor. A statement about the vase honoring her will be included in the graduation program, and the valedictorian also has the option of mentioning her in his or her speech.

Michelle Rosoff thanked Enloe High and the school district for "recognizing the importance of having our daughter recognized at what would be her graduation."