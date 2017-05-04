You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17zpL

— The release of water from a swollen Falls Lake in Raleigh peaked on Thursday as engineers worked to lower the lake's water level after flooding last month.

Engineers increased the flow to 6,000 cubic feet per second, which is up from the typical egress of 100 cubic feet per second. The increased output will help lower the Falls Lake water level that increased nearly 10 feet from the heavy rain.

Some downstream residents said the increased release could flood some of their property, but North Carolina emergency management officials say the impact should be minimal.