Engineers increase water flow out of Falls Lake to quell swollen levels
Posted 43 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — The release of water from a swollen Falls Lake in Raleigh peaked on Thursday as engineers worked to lower the lake's water level after flooding last month.
Engineers increased the flow to 6,000 cubic feet per second, which is up from the typical egress of 100 cubic feet per second. The increased output will help lower the Falls Lake water level that increased nearly 10 feet from the heavy rain.
Some downstream residents said the increased release could flood some of their property, but North Carolina emergency management officials say the impact should be minimal.
