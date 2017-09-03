You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Less than 26 hours after firefighters responded to an empty house in Carthage on Saturday, the same home was destroyed in a second fire.

Firefighters on Sunday at 7 a.m. were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Old Glendon Road at the intersection of Needmore Road. Although the home was destroyed in the fire, crews were able to quickly control the flames that had engulfed the front of the home.

The fire was the second fire at the home in less than two days, according to Moore County officials, who said crews were also dispatched to the home for another fire around 5 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said the home was empty and unoccupied at the time of both fires.

A "For Sale" sign is posted by the road.

Investigators have not yet announced what may have caused the fires. "Friday," a K-9 member of the county's fire investigations unit, will assist with the case.