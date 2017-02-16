You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 16-year-old was charged with murder Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at a Durham convenience store on Tuesday.

Jarrell Paylor, of Durham, is charged in the shooting death of 41-year-old John Wesley Pruitt Jr. ​at the Family Fare at 2918 Guess Road, according to Durham police.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.

Both Pruitt and Paylor, who was also shot during the incident, were taken to Duke University Hospital. Paylor remained in the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Paylor is also facing charges of larceny from a person and possession of a stolen firearm in connection with an incident reported on February 1. In that case, Paylor is charged with taking a pistol from a man on North Roxboro Street.