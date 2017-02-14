You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Lmm

— An employee who was shot Tuesday morning at a Durham convenience store has died, according to the police department.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. at the Family Fare at 2918 Guess Road, according to Durham police. The employee, identified at 41-year-old John Wesley Pruitt Jr., was taken to Duke University Hospital where he died a short time later.

A second person with a gunshot wound was also taken to the hospital.

Doug Harold, a frequent customer who knew Pruitt, said he was a wonderful man.

"He's a big old bear of a man," Harold said. "But when one of his friends has a problem, tears come to his eyes."

"And now someone has to tell his daughter—has to tell his wife," Harold said. "How heartbreaking."

Police said the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440 ext. 29336 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.