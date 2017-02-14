Local News

Employee shot, killed during Durham convenience store robbery

Posted 8:05 a.m. today
Updated 12:20 p.m. today

Durham, N.C. — An employee who was shot Tuesday morning at a Durham convenience store has died, according to the police department.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. at the Family Fare at 2918 Guess Road, according to Durham police. The employee, identified at 41-year-old John Wesley Pruitt Jr., was taken to Duke University Hospital where he died a short time later.

A second person with a gunshot wound was also taken to the hospital.

Doug Harold, a frequent customer who knew Pruitt, said he was a wonderful man.

"He's a big old bear of a man," Harold said. "But when one of his friends has a problem, tears come to his eyes."

"And now someone has to tell his daughter—has to tell his wife," Harold said. "How heartbreaking."

Police said the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440 ext. 29336 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

  • Crystal Czeck Feb 14, 12:14 p.m.
    So glad I moved away from that city. My uncle used to patrol Durham. He said you may as well put a bulls eye on your car. I hate this for that family. I hope they catch the scum that did this.

  • George Orwell Feb 14, 11:53 a.m.
    Sad but so true. And our governor is more concerned about what bathroom a person gets to use. But then again, the victims of violent crime don't contribute to political campaigns. They're focused on just surviving.

  • Brenda Love Feb 14, 11:08 a.m.
    Just a guy trying to earn a living and make ends meet, gunned down by someone that can't be arsed to get out there and do the same.

  • Mark Hayes Feb 14, 11:03 a.m.
    No description, no store camera ?