— An employee who was shot Tuesday morning at a Durham convenience store has died, according to the police department.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. at the Family Fare at 2918 Guess Road, according to Durham police. The employee, whose name was not released, was taken to Duke University Hospital where he died a short time later.

A second person with a gunshot wound was also taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440 ext. 29336 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.