Local News

Employee shot at Durham convenience store has died, police say

Posted 8:05 a.m. today
Updated 11 seconds ago

A person sustained life threatening injuries after being shot at a gas station in Durham.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Durham, N.C. — An employee who was shot Tuesday morning at a Durham convenience store has died, according to the police department.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. at the Family Fare at 2918 Guess Road, according to Durham police. The employee, whose name was not released, was taken to Duke University Hospital where he died a short time later.

A second person with a gunshot wound was also taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440 ext. 29336 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all