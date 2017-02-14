Employee shot at Durham convenience store has died, police say
Posted 8:05 a.m. today
Updated 11 seconds ago
Durham, N.C. — An employee who was shot Tuesday morning at a Durham convenience store has died, according to the police department.
The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. at the Family Fare at 2918 Guess Road, according to Durham police. The employee, whose name was not released, was taken to Duke University Hospital where he died a short time later.
A second person with a gunshot wound was also taken to the hospital.
Police said the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440 ext. 29336 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.