banner
Holiday

Emergency responders deliver Apex child's Christmas wish

Posted 5:17 p.m. today
Updated 9 minutes ago

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Apex, N.C. — Law enforcement officers and other first responders joined forces Sunday to grant a special Christmas wish granted for an Apex boy battling a condition that can cause brain damage.

Troopers, deputies, firefighters and paramedics took a detour to visit 10-year-old Landon, turning his Mannsfield Court street into a mass of vehicles, blinking lights and sirens.

"Deputy" Landon got to explore the ambulance and a patrol car and even use the walkie-talkie.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all