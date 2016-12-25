Emergency responders deliver Apex child's Christmas wish
Apex, N.C. — Law enforcement officers and other first responders joined forces Sunday to grant a special Christmas wish granted for an Apex boy battling a condition that can cause brain damage.
Troopers, deputies, firefighters and paramedics took a detour to visit 10-year-old Landon, turning his Mannsfield Court street into a mass of vehicles, blinking lights and sirens.
"Deputy" Landon got to explore the ambulance and a patrol car and even use the walkie-talkie.
