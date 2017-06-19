Emerald Isle police: 80 rip current incidents, 4 deaths in 10 days
Warning signs were up at Emerald Isle again over the weekend, meaning the rip currents are so dangerous, swimmers should are asked to stay out of the water.
Emerald Isle police have successfilly helped more than 80 people to get out of the water because of rip currents since June 9.
A 21-year-old man died at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after being caught in a rip tide Sunday morning, according to Atlantic Beach officials.
Last weekend, a 17-year-old from Wayne County died after going missing while swimming at Emerald Isle.
A 16-year-old involved in that incident was brought to shore by a surfer and died Monday morning
A 56-year-old man died Saturday after entering the water to help two teenage girls who were caught in a rip current.
